F1 needs more diversity, says Lewis Hamilton

Acknowledging that Formula One is often seen as "boring" and dominated by a single team, like his own Mercedes, who have won all six races this season, Hamilton mused on a return to V12 naturally-aspirated engines, manual gearboxes and the removal of steering assistance to put the focus back on drivers.

Stopping short of labelling drivers wimps, Hamilton made it clear that driving Formula One is no longer the physical test it should be.

"People do continue to comment that it’s boring," Hamilton said. "How you stop that, that is definitely a part of the regulations, but I think on a more global scale, I think there needs to be some more changes outside of the regulations, in my opinion.