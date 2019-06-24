Don't blame drivers if races are boring, says Hamilton

Those who had hoped for a close title battle are turning their thoughts to 2020, with Mercedes seemingly heading for an unprecedented sixth successive constructors' and drivers' title double.

The team has won the past 10 races in a row, with Hamilton triumphant in the past two of 2018, and dominated every practice session and every stage of qualifying at Le Castellet, before leading every race lap.

Hamilton did not have to overtake anybody for race position, nor did he have to defend against a teammate, who finished 18 seconds behind.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recognised fans would have a different view to those who lived the race from the pit wall, with access to all the team radio conversations.

"It’s a different perspective when you sit in front of the TV and when you sit where I sit, when you hear all the things that need to be managed during the race," he said.

"But I hear you. And from a fan's perspective I get it. It's very difficult for me to really tackle that," added the Austrian.

"What would you do if you were in our shoes? You would continue relentlessly to push for performance. It’s what we do in all areas, but equally the fan in me sees races that are less enjoyable to watch."