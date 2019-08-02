Hamilton fastest overall on damp day in Hungary

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest overall for Mercedes in Hungarian Grand Prix practice on Friday as rain limited meaningful track action in the afternoon.

With soggy fans huddled under plastic ponchos and umbrellas, Red Bull's Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen ended the day one-two on the timesheets in the drizzly second 90 minute session with Hamilton third.

The Briton's morning lap of one minute 17.233 seconds was still the day's best, with Gasly producing a 1:17.854 effort on the fastest soft tyres in the afternoon when the track was still suitable for slicks.

Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon crashed soon after the first spots of rain, the Thai acknowledging driver error after going onto the grass at the last corner.

The incident brought out the red flags briefly.

Hamilton's Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas had to sit out the opening session while his mechanics changed the car's power unit but returned after lunch to post the fourth fastest lap.

The lost track time was still a setback for the Finn, who crashed out at a wet Hockenheim last weekend just when he looked likely to make inroads into Hamilton's overall lead and ended up 41 points adrift.