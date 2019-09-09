Haas F1 parts company with title sponsor Rich Energy

Haas F1 and title sponsor Rich Energy have parted company after 14 races together, the US-owned Formula One team announced on Monday.

A Haas spokesperson said the cars would retain the black and gold livery for the rest of the season, but without the energy drink company's branding.

"Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy have amicably agreed to end their partnership together in the FIA Formula One world championship with immediate effect," the team said in a statement.