Al-Attiyah slashes Sainz's Dakar lead to 24 seconds

Defending champion Nasser Al Attiyah slashed Carlos Sainz's Dakar Rally lead to 24 seconds in the car category on Tuesday, while motorcycle riders returned battling their emotions, as well as the tough terrain after a fatal crash at the weekend.

Qatar's Al-Attiyah, driving a Toyota Hilux, finished second behind French 13-times winner Stéphane Peterhansel in the 410km ninth special stage from Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh in the Saudi Arabian desert.

Two-times winner Sainz, who had led by more than six minutes at the overnight bivouac, was fifth in his Mini buggy.

“In the first part we lost a little bit of time, we lost the way and we lost five minutes or something like that,” said the Spaniard.

“After, I don't know ... the tread came out of the tyre and we needed to stop. No puncture, it's like delamination of the tyre. It was not a good day for us”.