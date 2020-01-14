Surprising Serradori denies Alonso a first Dakar stage win

SRT Racing's Serradori, a former biker who dedicated his stage win to Goncalves, took advantage of the tracks laid by others to become the first amateur in 32 years to beat the professional drivers and teams.

Alonso, in his first Dakar with former motorcycle winner Marc Coma alongside, could also claim the drive of the day with a time quicker than all the favourites, with their years of desert driving experience.

“I didn't know if in the Dakar I would be half an hour behind the biggest specialists, and being close to them on days like this, even ahead of them, was not in any of my sensible goals,” said the Toyota driver.

The Spaniard, also a two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner, moved up to 13th overall after finishing four minutes behind Serradori and said it had been an amazing day. His previous best in a stage was fourth.

“We had one puncture unfortunately and we lost a little bit of momentum there, but otherwise the stage was nearly perfect and Marc was unbelievable, you know, in the dunes, the navigation,” he said.

“It seems that I can get a good rhythm, a good flow in the dunes and I'm enjoying so far this second week of the Dakar,” added Alonso, who lost two and a half hours with a broken wheel and suspension on day two.