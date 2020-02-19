Motorsport

Aston Martin puts its Valkyrie race car on ice

19 February 2020 - 13:15 By Motoring Reporter
The Valkyrie will not be racing the 2021 Le Mans 24-Hour.
The Valkyrie will not be racing the 2021 Le Mans 24-Hour.
Image: Supplied

If you're a fan of the World Endurance Championship (WEC), then you might be sad to hear that Aston Martin has for the time being stopped all development on its Valkyrie racing car that was destined to run in the sport's soon-to-be-launched Hypercar class.

On course to make its WEC debut at Silverstone in August 2020 and compete for overall honours at the 2021 24-Hours of Le Mans, Aston Martin's call to put the Valkyrie on ice comes after both the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) and the International Motor Sport Association (IMSA) decided to harmonise the Hypercar class with the so-called LMDh prototype category in the WEC from 2021 and the US-based WeatherTech Sportscar Championship from 2022.

However, many surmise that this shock announcement also has something to do with the Gaydon-based firm's currently questionable financial health. 

“The decision announced by Aston Martin is very regrettable,” the ACO said in a media statement on Wednesday, “but perhaps not unexpected in light of the persistent rumours over the last six months concerning the fragility of the brand’s exposure in the rapidly evolving automotive market, together with its decision to enter Formula 1 as a works team in 2021.

“It is, however, the hope of the ACO, FIA and WEC that both Multimatic and Red Bull Advanced Technologies will find a solution to bring this programme to fruition and the Aston Martin Valkyrie to the racetrack.

“In the meantime, the strategy concerning Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh remains unchanged. The next phase in the positive development of the future top class of competition for the WEC (and IMSA) will be revealed during the SuperSebring event in Florida between 18-21 March,” the ACO concluded.

MORE

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll shifts Aston Martin into the fast lane

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has agreed to buy up to 20% of Aston Martin and rename his Formula One team after the 107-year-old company famed ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Racing Point Formula 1 team to become Aston Martin from 2021

Racing Point will become the Aston Martin factory Formula One team from 2021 after their Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll bought into the ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster sports an ultra-fast retracting roof

Two years after the Vantage Coupe launched, Aston Martin has announced the drop-top version of the model - complete with the fastest automatically ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Toyota Quantum VX Reviews
  3. Volkswagen Amarok is South Africa's best bakkie news
  4. WATCH | New Land Rover Defender not shaken after 30m jump for 007 news
  5. ADVICE | What to do when your car is written off by your insurer Features

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X