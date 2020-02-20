Team SA wins international GS Trophy

SA has won its third BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy, a global off-road motorcycle competition which this year took place in New Zealand.

After eight days and about 2,500km, GS Trophy Oceania 2020 reached its conclusion at the ski resort of Coronet Peak near Queenstown on Sunday, with team SA narrowly beating France and Italy.

The SA team was represented by BJ Vosloo from Cape Town, Brandon Grimsted from Fouriesburg and Cobus Theron from Tulbagh.

SA won the event in Thailand in 2016 and Mongolia in 2018.

The event had 22 teams from around the world competing on identical BMW F 850 GS motorcycles over eight days. Teams are scored for their riding skills over a series of challenging off-road trails and obstacles.

It was the seventh edition of the event, which has previously been staged in Tunisia, SA, Patagonia, Canada, Thailand and Mongolia.

“We’re super happy to take the win and we know for the GS community at home this is cause for celebration. Our third win, it’s wonderful,” said Grimsted.

“Equally, we had a fun week. We thoroughly enjoyed it and it was some of the best off-road riding I’ve done. As a team, we were already close, but the week of being in each other’s company all the hours of every day has bonded us. And the friends we’ve made along the way, from all these different nations — well, it makes the experience complete.”

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 Oceania

Final standings:

1 South Africa 394

2 France 382

3 Italy 380

4 Netherlands 375

5 South Korea 361

6 Latin America 355

7 Brazil 335

8 Russia 316

9 Mexico 295

10 Argentina 278

11 Middle East 268

12 Australia 264

13 USA 254

14 Nordic 246

15 UK 238

16 Thailand 222

17 Japan 218

18 Malaysia 208

19 India 200

20 Int Female Team I 169

21 North Africa 146

22 Int Female Team II 118