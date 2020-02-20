Jacques Pauw gives journalist Piet Rampedi 24 hours to remove 'molester' accusation
The President's Keepers author, investigative journalist Jacques Pauw, has given Sunday Independent journalist Piet Rampedi 24 hours to remove “offending” statements made on social media.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Rampedi published several statements concerning Pauw on Twitter and Facebook, saying Pauw was a racist, a “molester” and a liar.
In a letter to Rampedi, which Pauw posted on Twitter, his lawyer, Willem de Klerk, said Rampedi's statements were intended to mean his client was dishonest, that his journalistic work was motivated by a racist agenda and that he was a sex offender.
“Your claims and accusations of and concerning Mr Pauw are devoid of any truth, highly defamatory and infringed on Mr Pauw's constitutional right to dignity.
“By posting the offending statements on more than one social media platform, you clearly intended for the statements to be widely disseminated, which is precisely what had transpired and is still ongoing,” the letter read.
De Klerk demanded Rampedi publish an unconditional retraction of the offending statements and do so on all the platforms on which he published the comments.
“Should you fail to comply with these demands within 24 hours of transmission of this letter, our client will launch appropriate legal proceedings against you without further notice,” the lawyer said.
Rampedi confirmed on Twitter that he had received a “cease and desist” letter from Pauw.
He said he would never be intimidated and that he had no intention of retracting the statements or apologising.
“I'm consulting a lawyer with a view to defending the matter in court,” he said.