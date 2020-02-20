Jacques Pauw gives journalist Piet Rampedi 24 hours to remove 'molester' accusation

“By posting the offending statements on more than one social media platform, you clearly intended for the statements to be widely disseminated, which is precisely what had transpired and is still ongoing,” the letter read.

De Klerk demanded Rampedi publish an unconditional retraction of the offending statements and do so on all the platforms on which he published the comments.

“Should you fail to comply with these demands within 24 hours of transmission of this letter, our client will launch appropriate legal proceedings against you without further notice,” the lawyer said.

Rampedi confirmed on Twitter that he had received a “cease and desist” letter from Pauw.

He said he would never be intimidated and that he had no intention of retracting the statements or apologising.

“I'm consulting a lawyer with a view to defending the matter in court,” he said.