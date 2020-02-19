New Williams FW43 an improvement on 'scary' 2019 car, says George Russell

George Russell was first on track for the start of pre-season testing on Wednesday and sounded positive afterwards as his Williams Formula One team set about banishing the ghosts of a dire 2019 campaign.

This time last year the struggling former champions did not have a car to test, finally turning up at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya three days late.

They finished the season last, despite having the same engine as champions Mercedes, and with only one point for their efforts from 21 races.

Russell, a rookie last year, indicated that one morning had already gone a long way to restoring his confidence.

“Definitely the general handling of the car is much better,” the 22-year-old Briton told reporters.

“From lap one today I had confidence to push the car to the limit, whereas last year it wasn't a nice feeling in the early laps. It was quite scary to drive actually last year in the opening laps and trying to build that confidence.”