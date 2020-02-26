Alonso to take another stab at the Indianapolis 500

Fernando Alonso will race for Arrow McLaren SP at this year's Indianapolis 500, where the Spaniard will try to complete motorsport's “triple crown” with a victory, the team announced on Tuesday.

Alonso is hoping to become only the second driver after the late Briton Graham Hill to complete the so-called “Triple Crown of Motorsport”, having already secured wins at the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours. He is also a two-time Formula One world champion, in 2005 and 2006.

Alonso also competed in this year's Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in a South African-built Toyota Hilux, finishing 13th overall in his maiden outing.

“I am a racer and the Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world. I love the incredible fans who make it so special for all of us drivers and make me want to come back,” Alonso, 38, said in a news release.