Motorsport

Formula One to call off Bahrain and Vietnamese grands prix: sources

13 March 2020 - 13:42 By Reuters
Daniil Kvyat driving the (26) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda during F1 testing in Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 03, 2019 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Daniil Kvyat driving the (26) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda during F1 testing in Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 03, 2019 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One will call off the Bahrain and Vietnamese grands prix after the cancellation of Sunday's Australian season-opener due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple F1 sources told Reuters on Friday.

Bahrain's March 22 race, the second on the calendar, was already scheduled to be run without spectators under floodlights at the Sakhir circuit.

Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix was scheduled for April 5 on the streets of Hanoi as the third round of the season.

Sources said Formula One, which has already postponed the April 19 Chinese Grand Prix, was set to make an official announcement later.

Vietnam at least was set to be postponed, rather than cancelled.

The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak only hours before the first practice session was scheduled to get under way at Albert Park.

The fourth race on the calendar is scheduled to be the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on May 3, a home grand prix for Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

There is uncertainty too about that, however, with a ban already in force in the Netherlands on gatherings of more than 100 people.

READ MORE

Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped due to coronavirus

The Formula One season was thrown into doubt on Friday with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus, with CEO Chase ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Formula E temporarily suspends championship due to coronavirus

The Formula E championship has suspended its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the all-electric series said on Friday
Motoring
4 hours ago

WEC cancels Sebring race after US travel clampdown

The World Endurance Championship (WEC) has cancelled next week's Sebring 1,000 Miles race in Florida after the United States imposed restrictions on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Six driving habits that may be causing unnecessary damage to your car Features
  2. Toyota SA announces prices of new Corolla sedan news
  3. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  4. It's time to buckle up as experts warn of bigger speed bumps for auto sector news
  5. Petrol or diesel? New industry report details most popular car by fuel type Features

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X