SA could host a Formula 1 Grand Prix ‘as soon as 2022’

It is claimed that SA could host a Formula One race as soon as 2022, bringing the country back into the Grand Prix fold for the first time in nearly three decades. SA last hosted an F1 race at Johannesburg’s Kyalami circuit in 1993.

Local fans of the sport have become cynical of such announcements after a number of initiatives to return the country to the calendar have failed mainly due to the high cost of the hosting fees. But Warren Scheckter, founder and CEO of South African GP (SAGP), believes an F1 race at Kyalami could be imminent with combined corporate and taxpayer sponsorship.

Scheckter, who is the son of former F1 driver Ian Scheckter and nephew of SA’s 1979 F1 world champion Jody Scheckter, established SAGP in 2015 with the intent of bringing F1 events back to SA.

With a background as a commercial director for racing teams overseas, he has been working for the past four years to make a South African Grand Prix a reality with the assistance of UK-based Jody, who is President of SAGP, and local businessmen Jabu Mabuza and Keith Doig, who are respectively chairman and executive director.

Funding a local F1 race has always been a sticking point, with the hosting fee demanded by organisers proving too expensive to attract corporate sponsorship and government unwilling to support what was seen as a “white elitist” sport.

But Scheckter told Motor News he is close to securing the necessary sponsorship from private and government sources.

“This is not just a sporting event but an economic driver for the country,” he told Motor News. “The tax revenues generated from Grand Prix events alone far outweigh the costs."

It’s a message he has been pitching to government, particularly the tourism income and job creation opportunities such an event could bring, and he says the venture has received positive support.

As for the “elitist” tag, Scheckter says an SA Grand Prix would be affordable to spectators with ticket prices expected to start from about R200 for the Friday practice session.

“The desire and the buy in for a South African Grand Prix is there, although there are many details to work out because of so many stakeholders,” he said.

Scheckter would not quote the hosting fee but said it would be less than the $31m (R509m) usually demanded by F1’s organisers. He said that the sport’s new promoters, Liberty Media, were keen to bring F1 back to Africa and “were working with us to make it more cost effective”.