New Models

Rolls-Royce teases a rebellious roadster inspired by the 1920s

19 March 2020 - 07:30 By Phuti Mpyane
Upcoming new Rolls-Royce harks back to 1920s designs and lifestyles. Picture: SUPPLIED
Upcoming new Rolls-Royce harks back to 1920s designs and lifestyles. Picture: SUPPLIED

It’s an interesting move away from its normally chauffeured repertoire. To celebrate the 1920s, Rolls-Royce has shown sketches of a fascinating new type of model.

The Silver Bullet Collection, as it will be known, celebrates the period of 100 years ago that was popularly known as the “Roaring 20s” and characterised by jazz music, excess prosperity and flamboyant roadsters.

It will be based on the smallest Rolls-Royce, the Dawn, which is a four-seater Drop Head, but the Silver Bullet gets a new Aero Cowling that covers the space where two rear passengers would have sat, finishing off the rakish silhouette so reminiscent of period specific, long-hooded roadsters.

The collection that will be limited to 50 cars globally is imagined with navigating across great distances with speed and precision, and this open-top roadster will be commissioned with a new ultra-metallic silver paint finish riding on part-polished wheels.

Exterior contrast detail such as dark headlights and a new dark front bumper finisher complete the look. Inside, Rolls-Royce says the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection will be “alluringly tactile and resplendent in materials and craftsmanship of our own time”. A unique open-pore carbon fibre fascia and a quilted transmission tunnel are teaser features of the expected decadence.

An aero cowling takes the place of rear seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
An aero cowling takes the place of rear seats. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rolls-Royce hasn’t communicated much information on the collection but it has indicated that customers who signed up for the newly launched Rolls-Royce owners “Whispers” application will be privy to more details.

It’s quite likely to continue to be moved along by the big 6.6l V12 of the Dawn range in either standard 420kW and 780Nm or 442kW and 840Nm in the Black Badge state of tune.

