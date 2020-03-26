Motorsport

All McLaren employees now returned from Australia

26 March 2020 - 13:57 By Reuters
A McLaren F1 logo in the paddock at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 13 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

McLaren now have all their employees home from Australia after a period in quarantine following a positive test at the cancelled season-opener in Melbourne, the British-based Formula One team said on Thursday.

Sixteen members of the team spent two weeks in quarantine, 14 due to close contact with a colleague who had tested positive, while an additional employee also developed symptoms but subsequently tested negative.

Three members of the team's senior management had also stayed in Australia.

“As of yesterday evening, all team personnel who were in self-isolation in Melbourne, as well as management who had stayed with them, have now safely returned home,” said a spokesperson.

McLaren are now in a factory shutdown until April 14.

The 10 Formula One teams agreed to cancel their usual August break and bring the shutdown forward to save costs, protect staff and in the hope of being able to go racing again in the European summer.

Apart from Australia, the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in May has also been cancelled and six other rounds are postponed.

Formula One has said it hopes eventually to hold a reduced season of 15-18 races.

