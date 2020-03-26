Self-isolation makes training easier for Renault's Daniel Ricciardo

Australian Daniel Ricciardo believes self-isolation makes for a perfect training camp, though it helps to be on the family farm in Western Australia with a swimming pool and some machinery to play with.

Speaking in a live Instagram Q+A organised by his Renault Formula One team, the Australian talked about what he was doing to pass the time waiting for a coronavirus-ravaged season to start.

The opening race in Melbourne on March 15 was cancelled, with the Monaco Grand Prix, and Formula One has said it hopes to start a reduced season in the European summer.

Six races have been postponed and await rescheduling.

“I know it's probably going to be a while till we race again, but I'm not allowing myself to go back into holiday mode,” said Ricciardo.