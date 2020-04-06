Motorsport

Williams F1 drivers take 20% pay cut as staff put on furlough

06 April 2020 - 18:49 By Reuters
ROKiT Williams Racing drivers Nicholas Latifi and George Russell at the Australian Grand Prix on March 12 in Melbourne. They have agreed to a pay cut, along with senior management.
ROKiT Williams Racing drivers Nicholas Latifi and George Russell at the Australian Grand Prix on March 12 in Melbourne. They have agreed to a pay cut, along with senior management.
Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ROKiT Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi and senior management will be taking a 20% pay cut during the coronavirus crisis while many of their employees will be temporarily furloughed, the Formula One team said on Monday.

Williams joins fellow British F1 team McLaren, who last week furloughed staff while their drivers and senior management had their wages reduced temporarily for a three-month period to reduce costs with the season on a hiatus.

“ROKiT Williams Racing is temporarily furloughing a number of employees as part of a wider range of cost-cutting measures,” said the team in a statement.

“The furlough period will last until the end of May, whilst senior management and our drivers have taken a pay cut of 20% effective from April 1.”

McLaren to put staff on furlough, drivers take pay cut

McLaren became the first Formula One team to furlough staff because of the coronavirus on Wednesday, with drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Under the scheme announced by UK finance minister Rishi Sunak last month, furloughed workers can claim 80% of their wages up to £2,500 (roughly R57,427) per month.

“These decisions have not been taken lightly. Our aim is to protect the jobs of our staff ... and ensuring they can return to full-time work when the situation allows,” added Williams.

The 2020 Formula One season, which was scheduled to begin in Melbourne last month, is yet to get under way after the pandemic cancelled the Australian and Monaco Grands Prix.

Races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan have also been postponed, with racing unlikely to start until the European summer at the earliest.

READ MORE:

McLaren boss Zak Brown warns F1 must change to survive

Formula One is in "a very fragile state" due to the coronavirus crisis and risks losing some of its 10 teams unless some big changes are made, ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Moody's downgrades Formula One's outlook to negative

Credit rating agency Moody's changed Formula One's outlook to negative from positive on Thursday to reflect the impact of the coronavirus crisis on a ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Roadblock blitz nets 56 overloaded taxis ignoring lockdown rules news
  2. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  3. Mbalula backtracks: taxis now only allowed to be filled to 70% capacity news
  4. 'That is final' – Mbalula after changing taxi rules under Covid-19 lockdown news
  5. Tracker reveals whether motorists have kept to lockdown rules Features

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
X