Motorsport

Haas furlough UK staff, fifth F1 team to do so

12 April 2020 - 12:22 By Reuters
Kevin Magnussen and the Haas VF-20 during the day 6 of the formula 1 testing, on 28 February 2020, in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

The US-owned Haas Formula One team have furloughed most of their British-based employees, meaning half of the grid has now taken similar measures in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

McLaren, Williams, Racing Point and Renault had already furloughed staff.

Seven of the 10 teams are based in Britain, with only champions Mercedes and Red Bull yet to announce salary reductions.

The official Formula 1 website said Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean were also believed to have agreed to a pay cut.

Under the British government's furlough scheme, employers can claim for 80% of employees' usual monthly wage costs up to 2,500 pounds (roughly R55,402)) per month.

Formula One teams are now on a mandatory factory shutdown, brought forward from August in the hope of using the European summer to reschedule some of the postponed races.

The season has yet to start, and Formula One bosses are looking at a range of options, including holding races into the New Year if necessary.

