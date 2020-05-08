Motorsport

IndyCar to open season without fans on June 6 in Texas

08 May 2020 - 08:34 By Reuters
Alexander Rossi, driver of the #27 NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Honda, prepares to drive during NTT IndyCar Series testing at the Circuit of The Americas on February 12 2020 in Austin, Texas.
Alexander Rossi, driver of the #27 NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Honda, prepares to drive during NTT IndyCar Series testing at the Circuit of The Americas on February 12 2020 in Austin, Texas.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

IndyCar will open its delayed season on June 6 in Texas without fans in attendance and with strict guidelines to protect the participants amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday.

IndyCar, which postponed racing in mid-March over concerns about the novel coronavirus, said the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) will now be a one-day event that includes practice, qualifying and the race.

IndyCar President Jay Frye said the sanctioning body worked closely with TMS and health officials on a plan to “ensure the safety of our event participants alongside an exciting return to competition for our drivers, teams and viewers tuning in from around the world”.

IndyCar said there would be strict access guidelines limiting the number of personnel on site, as well as a health screening system administered to all participants and personal protection equipment provided to everyone entering the facility.

“America needs live sports and they are not going to believe what they see when the Genesys 300 storms into their living rooms on TV from Texas,” said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of TMS.

IndyCar, which earlier this year postponed the Indianapolis 500 to August 23 from May 24, also said the remainder of the updated, 15-race IndyCar calendar for 2020, announced on April 6, remains on schedule for competition.

Earlier this week, NASCAR said its season would resume without fans on May 17. 

MORE

W Series launches all-female Esports League

The all-female W Series is launching an Esports League for women drivers only in the absence of any on-track action due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Motoring
15 hours ago

Williams says safety first but F1 teams must race to survive

Williams will put safety first even though the team is one of several whose survival depends on Formula One starting racing again, deputy principal ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

MotoGP intends to start season in July with races in Jerez

MotoGP has proposed starting its season, after months of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with two races on consecutive weekends in July at the ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. How car dealerships plan to operate post-lockdown Features
  2. Car assembly resumes but sales remain under lockdown news
  3. Dealers still don't know whether they're allowed to sell cars news
  4. Motorists impacted by lockdown are desperate for dealerships to open Features
  5. Lockdown continues to devastate local new-vehicle sales news

Latest Videos

Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X