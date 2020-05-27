Jack Miller to ride for official Ducati MotoGP team in 2021

Australian Jack Miller will step up to Ducati's main MotoGP team next season with an option on 2022, the Italian manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is currently with the non-works Pramac Ducati team.

Miller will be the third Australian to ride for the official Ducati team after Troy Bayliss and two-times MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner.

Miller finished eighth overall last season, with five podiums. The 2020 season has yet to start due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Since he arrived in the Pramac Racing Team, Jack has grown steadily, proving himself one of the fastest and most talented riders in the championship," said Ducati chief executive Claudio Domenicali.

Ducati currently have Italians Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci under contract.