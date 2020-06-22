F1 to launch diversity task force

Formula One is setting up a diversity and equality task force as part of a #WeRaceAsOne initiative to combat racism and help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the sport said on Monday.

One visible element will be an F1 rainbow, in the colours of all 10 teams and topped in the distinctive Ferrari red, that will appear on cars and race suits from next month's season-opener in Austria.

McLaren said their cars would also carry an "End Racism" message.

"Our first race in Austria at the start of July is a big moment for our sport after nearly four months of no racing," said Formula One chairman Chase Carey in a statement.

"It is also a time to recognise the issues that are bigger than any one sport or country.