eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon tests positive for Covid-19

22 June 2020 - 16:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
eNCA has confirmed that its anchor Shahan Ramkissoon will self-isolate for 14 days.
Image: eNCA

eNCA has confirmed that news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Shahan started feeling ill last week and was advised to go for testing on Friday. His results came back on Monday,” the broadcaster said on Monday.

It said Ramkissoon would be off air and in self-isolation for the stipulated 14 days.

“The eNCA anchor is part of a team based in the channel's Johannesburg office isolation studio that was set up eight weeks ago as part of the broadcaster's disaster management plan,” said eNCA. “The studio was set up to minimise risk and manage the number of staff members working in a single area, in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.”

The isolation studio is separate from the channel's main broadcast area.

“All staff members on the affected shift, based in the isolation studio, have been sent home to self-isolate. The company is undertaking the necessary track and tracing process to identify potentially exposed staff members.”

The broadcaster said it had, as a result of the latest developments, initiated further measures to protect its employees, including the addition of separator screens inside the studio operating rooms.

“The channel will continue to monitor the health of affected employees.”

