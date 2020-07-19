Motorsport

Marc Marquez breaks arm in season-opening Spanish Grand Prix

19 July 2020 - 17:01 By Reuters
Marc Marquez broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, his team has confirmed.
Marc Marquez broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, his team has confirmed.
Image: Mirco Lazzari/Getty Images

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, his team has confirmed.

"(Marquez) suffered a ... fracture to his right humerus,” Honda said in a statement, adding that he would travel to Barcelona for surgery.

“MotoGP medical staff have confirmed there is no other serious head or thoracic trauma but (he) will remain under observation for 12 hours.”

MORE

Fabio Quartararo wins season-opening Spanish MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo became the first French rider to win a Moto Grand Prix since 1999 as he took the flag in the season-opening race in Spain on Sunday
Motoring
4 hours ago

Vettel finds reason to smile for Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel found cause for optimism on Saturday after he and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc qualified fifth and sixth for the Hungarian ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton pipped Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to pole position in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months news
  2. Everything you need to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross New Models
  3. What to do if you damage or lose your car key Features
  4. These were the 15 fastest-selling used vehicles in June Features
  5. REVIEW | Ugly 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is hard to like Reviews

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X