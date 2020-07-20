Red Bull see Albon getting 'stronger and stronger'

Red Bull see plenty of untapped potential in Alex Albon and are happy with the UK-born Thai, according to team boss Christian Horner.

Williams driver George Russell defended his friend and rival at the weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, saying he was "being made to look like an idiot and he's absolutely not" after Albon qualified 13th.

Albon, a Formula One rookie last year alongside established race winner Max Verstappen, ultimately put in a strong performance to finish fifth, while his Dutch teammate was second.

"I'm very pleased with Alex. He's picked up a bit of criticism, which has been very harsh on him," Horner told Sky Sports television.