Lewis Hamilton braced for 'super-weird' Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton expects Silverstone to feel "super-weird" as he heads back to Britain on top of the Formula One world championship standings.

The first three races in Austria and Hungary have been held without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that will remain the case at what was the best attended circuit on the calendar last year.

Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix on August 2, followed by the 70th anniversary Grand Prix the weekend after.

Hamilton spoke before winning Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix for Mercedes of how much energy he had gained from just seeing a few fans at the airport in Budapest and how much they were missed at the track.

"The British Grand Prix is the best grand prix - particularly because of the fans, the thousands that turn up and really create the spectacle - so it's going to be super-weird," said the UK's six-time world champion.