Motorsport

Hamilton sympathises with fans over his F1 dominance

31 August 2020 - 08:16 By Reuters
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium with a tribute to the late 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 30 2020.
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium with a tribute to the late 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 30 2020.
Image: Francois Lenoir/Pool via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has acknowledged that if he had been a Formula One fan watching the same man reel off one dominant win after another, it might have sent him to sleep.

"Having been a fan growing up, having lived in different eras, watching the [Michael] Schumacher era, of course I know what it's like," said the Briton, sympathising with fans after his fifth win in seven races at Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

With yet another pole-to-flag procession in his Mercedes, even Hamilton was reminded of the days between 2000 and 2004 when he would watch Schumacher dominate with Ferrari.

"I was a teenage kid. I would have woken up, had my bacon sarmie and probably watched the start and gone to sleep, and then woke up to watch the end," he said.

"If I was watching today I would do the same most likely and watch the highlights because it's much shorter," Hamilton, who is now a vegan, said.

The 35-year-old has won five of the last six world championships, and with a 47-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen, is on course to equal Schumacher's record of seven titles this year.

He's also on course to beat the German great's unprecedented career haul of 91 before the season is over.

He has enjoyed 68 wins with Mercedes, who have started every race this season from pole and have failed to win just once all year.

Their dominance is set to continue until at least 2022, when a wholesale rules change will see the introduction of new, more raceable cars come in.

A budget cap, limiting how much money teams can spend on making their cars faster, set to come in next year and tighten in 2022, should also level the playing field.

"What fans and people need to understand is that this isn't our fault," said Hamilton.

"Ultimately, the decision-makers who design the cars, who set rules, are the ones on whom you can apply pressure to do a better job moving forward, if that's possible." 

Hamilton triumphant in Belgium for 89th career win

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in a one-two with Mercedes team mate ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

New owners but business as usual for former F1 champions Williams

Williams' deputy team principal Claire Williams has said she will remain in charge at the former Formula One champions for the time being after the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Renault ask FIA to drop Racing Point appeal

Renault have requested Formula One's governing body to withdraw its appeal against the punishment imposed on Racing Point for copying Mercedes' brake ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Siya Kolisi becomes Mercedes-Benz SA’s newest 'Friend of the Brand' news
  2. New drunk driving amendment misses the mark, says AA news
  3. Price of fuel set to sink in September news
  4. New Ferrari Roma to be priced at R5m in SA New Models
  5. Electric VW achieves 531km on a single charge news

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
X