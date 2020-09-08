Motorsport

F1 champion Hamilton to enter team in Extreme E electric series

08 September 2020 - 09:18 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 05, 2020 in Monza, Italy.
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 05, 2020 in Monza, Italy.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, an outspoken campaigner for the environment and sustainability, is entering his own team in a new Extreme E electric off-road series highlighting climate change.

The first race is scheduled for early 2021 and Hamilton's team will be X44, referring to the Mercedes driver's racing number.

The Briton, who will not be driving or involved in day-to-day operations, is the biggest name to link up with a series that includes the US-based Andretti United and Chip Ganassi Racing teams.

“Extreme E is an exciting new sustainability initiative, and this is a great opportunity to be involved from the outset as a team founder,” Hamilton said in a statement.

“Of course, my ambitions and commitments with Mercedes in Formula One mean that I won’t be operationally involved in X44, but I’m excited to play a different role in this new series, one that brings my vision for a more sustainable and equal world to life.”

Hamilton, a vegan, said last year he was trying to reduce his carbon footprint — selling his private jet and banning single-use plastic from home and office among other measures.

He also said then that he had no interest in switching to the all-electric Formula E series.

Extreme E races, held without spectators but to be broadcast live on TV and social media, will be held in some of the most remote and harsh environments including the Brazilian rainforest, Greenland, Saudi Arabian deserts and mountains of Nepal.

The locations are either already damaged or severely under threat from a range of issues such as rising sea levels or deforestation.

Teams will race identical SUVs with each one having a male and female driver.

The series will also use a former mail ship as a floating paddock and transporter between locations and for oceanographic research.

“Like us, Lewis is hugely passionate about motorsport, but also shares our belief that we can use sport to highlight subjects which are vital to the world, such as climate change and equality,” said series founder Alejandro Agag.

READ MORE

Formula One to revisit reverse-grid sprint race plan

Formula One is set to push for reverse-grid sprint races in place of qualifying at some circuits next year after Sunday's thrilling Italian Grand ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Tost optimistic Gasly will stay at AlphaTauri after Monza win

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost expects Pierre Gasly to stay with his team, for the time being at least, despite the Frenchman raising his stock with ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Sheldon van der Linde becomes first South African to win a DTM race

Sheldon van der Linde took the first DTM win of his career and the first DTM victory for a South African in Sunday’s race at Assen in the Netherlands
Motoring
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. Hyundai unveils wild-looking new Tucson New Models
  3. New 2020 Datsun Go Five proves that a pig in lipstick is still a pig New Models
  4. Williams waves her cars out for the last time Motorsport
  5. Drunk drivers beware: New zero-tolerance law will affect your insurance Features

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
X