Motorsport

Tuscan GP halted after crashes and two safety cars

13 September 2020 - 17:04 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda and Romain Grosjean of France driving the (8) Haas F1 Team VF-20 Ferrari stop in the gravel during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy.
Image: Luca Bruno - Pool/Getty Images

The first ever Tuscan Formula One Grand Prix at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in Italy was stopped twice on Sunday after a spate of crashes and three safety car deployments.

The red flag first came out when Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi, McLaren's Carlos Sainz, Haas's Kevin Magnussen and Williams' Nicholas Latifi collided at the end of a safety car period.

Valtteri Bottas had been leading for Mercedes, with team mate Lewis Hamilton second, and controlling the pace.

As the Finn prepared to accelerate away, the back-markers reacted as if the leaders had already re-started. Sainz hit the back of Giovinazzi's car as the Alfa swerved.

"I think people were going before you'd gone," Mercedes told Bottas.

Sainz reported that he and the others were okay. "The crash was really scary," he said.

"It felt like at the back of the grid where I was that everyone in front of me thought the race was going and we were all flat out until someone realised the race was not on," added the Spaniard.

"It's definitely not a nice feeling to do 280km/h and suddenly find three cars in the middle of the straight."

The safety car was immediately deployed again and the race then halted before a standing re-start.

The red flags came out again with 13 laps remaining, and Hamilton leading, when Canadian Lance Stroll suffered a puncture and crashed his Racing Point.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly, shock winner of last Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza for AlphaTauri, brought out the first safety car after a crash that also took out Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

It was the second race in a row to be red-flagged.

Only 12 cars remained in the race. 

READ MORE

Morbidelli seals first MotoGP victory at San Marino Grand Prix

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli led from start to finish to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday after team mate Fabio Quartararo retired from ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Verstappen advises Gasly to stay at AlphaTauri

Max Verstappen believes Italian Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly is better off staying at AlphaTauri than seeking a swift, and potentially punishing, ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Formula One needed Vettel to stay, says Hamilton

Formula One needed Sebastian Vettel to stay and Racing Point, who become Aston Martin F1 next season, made a smart move in signing him, according to ...
Motoring
2 days ago

