Tshwane leads the pack in Gauteng with new Covid-19 infections

Ekurhuleni reported 73 new cases, while 38 were reported from the Sedibeng district and two cases were unallocated.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng on September 12 stands at 214,831, with 190,279 recoveries and 3,912 deaths.

Out of a total of 132,981 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19), 111,021 people have completed the 10 days' monitoring period with no symptoms reported and are de-isolated.

Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 2,451 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities.

TimesLIVE