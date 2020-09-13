Tshwane leads the pack in Gauteng with new Covid-19 infections
Tshwane reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Gauteng on Saturday.
, There were 345 new cases of the virus reported in the province on Saturday, 109 of which were from Tshwane. Johannesburg was next with 105 new reported cases.
The West Rand district reported the least number of new cases with only 18 recorded.
Ekurhuleni reported 73 new cases, while 38 were reported from the Sedibeng district and two cases were unallocated.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng on September 12 stands at 214,831, with 190,279 recoveries and 3,912 deaths.
Out of a total of 132,981 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19), 111,021 people have completed the 10 days' monitoring period with no symptoms reported and are de-isolated.
Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 2,451 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities.
TimesLIVE