Motorsport

Five things you should know about the Emilia Romagna F1 Grand Prix

29 October 2020 - 17:51 By Reuters
Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and McLaren-Mercedes in the garage during a practice session for the 2006 San Marino F1 Grand Prix. Raikkonen is the only current driver to have raced previously at Imola in F1.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Back on the F1 calendar after a 14-year absence, the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari will host the third Italian race of the season, after Monza and Mugello — the first time the country has had so many races in one year.

Steeped in history, here are five things to know about this legendary circuit:

1: The race is named after the surrounding region.

2: The race weekend has been shortened from three days to two, with just one practice session on Saturday. The circuit is 4.9km long and the race will consist of 63 laps for a total distance of just over 309km.  

3: Anti-clockwise Imola hosted the 1980 Italian Grand Prix and then from 1981 became home to the San Marino Grand Prix until 2006, when Michael Schumacher won for the seventh time.

4: Kimi Raikkonen is the only current driver to have raced previously at Imola in Formula One.

5: Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna and Austrian Roland Ratzenberger died at Imola in accidents over the 1994 race weekend.

