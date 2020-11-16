Motorsport

Racing Point says hidden front wing damage slowed Stroll

16 November 2020 - 16:42 By Reuters
Lance Stroll of Canada driving the Racing Point RP20 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Lance Stroll of Canada driving the Racing Point RP20 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Image: Ozan Kose - Pool/Getty Images

Hidden front wing damage played a significant part in dashing Lance Stroll's Turkish Grand Prix hopes after he led from pole position, the Canadian's Racing Point Formula One team said on Monday.

Stroll, whose Mexican teammate Sergio Perez finished second, was leading the race until he pitted for fresh intermediate tyres on lap 36 at Istanbul Park.

The 22-year-old then slid down the order, ending up ninth, after reporting heavy tyre graining.

“It was discovered during the team’s routine after-race car set down that damage to the underside of Lance’s front wing was a significant contributor to the severe graining issues,” Racing Point said.

“Lance reported poor tyre performance, significant understeer, and graining from lap 17 onwards in the race.

“Pitting for a fresh set of intermediates on lap 36 failed to resolve the problem with the graining becoming even more severe.”

Racing Point said a strake on the underside of the wing had come loose and caused a blockage leading to a significant loss of front downforce and increased graining.

“It was only after the race, when the car returned to the garage, that the damage and blockage to the underside of the front wing was discovered,” the team said.

Stroll told reporters after the race - won by Mercedes' now seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from sixth position - that he did not understand what had happened.

READ MORE:

Vettel acclaims Hamilton as 'the greatest of our era'

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel hailed Lewis Hamilton as the greatest of his era after the Mercedes driver celebrated his seventh Formula ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Suzuki's Mir seals MotoGP world title in Valencia

Suzuki rider Joan Mir clinched his maiden MotoGP crown and became the Japanese team's first world champion in two decades with a seventh-placed ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton wins in Turkey for record-equalling seventh F1 title

Britain's Lewis Hamilton choked back the tears as he won a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship on Sunday and became the most ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  2. Lewis Hamilton wins in Turkey for record-equalling seventh F1 title Motorsport
  3. SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi creates a one-of-a-kind Volvo Features
  4. Hamilton says resurfaced Turkish track is 's**t with a capital S' Motorsport
  5. Stroll ends Mercedes' streak with shock pole in Turkey Motorsport

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X