Australian rider Toby Price flown to hospital after Dakar crash

12 January 2021 - 15:07 By Reuters
KTM rider Toby Price has been taken to hospital by helicopter for checks after crashing out of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Australian motorcycle rider Toby Price was flown to hospital by helicopter for checks after crashing out of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The twice Dakar winner had been second overall going into the 465km ninth stage around Neom in northwest Saudi Arabia and was challenging for the lead on his KTM when he crashed after 155km.

Organisers said Price, 33, injured his left arm and shoulder and was taken to Tabuk for X-rays.

Defending champion Ricky Brabec of the US and Britain's Sam Sunderland stopped on the stage to help Price but will be handed back the lost time under rally regulations.

Price had posted images on the previous marathon stage of the “bush mechanic” repairs he made to his gashed rear tyre using cable ties. New rules this year limit riders to six rear tyres for the event.

Argentine rider Luciano Benevides also crashed on the stage and was flown to the same hospital.

