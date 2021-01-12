Cape Town hailed as one of the world's 50 best places to work from remotely

With more people working from home indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the option to work from anywhere in the world has never been as enticing as it is now.

With this in mind, Big 7 Travel has released a list of the 50 best places to work from remotely in 2021 — and the Mother City has made the cut.

Coming in at number 42, Cape Town made the travel website's list by virtue of its atmosphere, scenery and community of expats and nomads.

“Cape Town sometimes gets a bad rap for its droughts, iffy Wi-Fi and occasional safety concerns. However, it still manages to reel in digital nomads by the thousands,” states Big 7 Travel's website.

“Despite having a few drawbacks, Cape Town boasts an incredibly connected expat and digital nomad scene from all corners of the globe. The scenery doesn’t hurt, either. Situated right on the water, surrounded by mountains and chock-full of colourful markets and quirky neighbourhoods, Cape Town is all about the atmosphere.”