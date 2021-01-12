Travel

Cape Town hailed as one of the world's 50 best places to work from remotely

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
12 January 2021 - 15:06
The Bo-Kaap in Cape Town. The fact that the city is 'chock-full of colourful markets and quirky neighbourhoods' makes it a drawcard for digital natives, says Big 7 Travel.
The Bo-Kaap in Cape Town. The fact that the city is 'chock-full of colourful markets and quirky neighbourhoods' makes it a drawcard for digital natives, says Big 7 Travel.
Image: 123RF/photogilio

With more people working from home indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the option to work from anywhere in the world has never been as enticing as it is now.

With this in mind, Big 7 Travel has released a list of the 50 best places to work from remotely in 2021 — and the Mother City has made the cut.

Coming in at number 42, Cape Town made the travel website's list by virtue of its atmosphere, scenery and community of expats and nomads.

“Cape Town sometimes gets a bad rap for its droughts, iffy Wi-Fi and occasional safety concerns. However, it still manages to reel in digital nomads by the thousands,” states Big 7 Travel's website.

“Despite having a few drawbacks, Cape Town boasts an incredibly connected expat and digital nomad scene from all corners of the globe. The scenery doesn’t hurt, either. Situated right on the water, surrounded by mountains and chock-full of colourful markets and quirky neighbourhoods, Cape Town is all about the atmosphere.”

More parks, fewer offices? How Covid-19 will change city centres

The novel coronavirus has upended many aspects of life in cities worldwide, particularly as large numbers of white-collar workers choose to work from ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The team from Big 7 Travel used variables such as affordability, internet access, cool co-working spaces, expat friendly communities and regulations that make it easy for digital nomads to work from a different country to make their final selection.

Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, came in first, largely due to a visa the country has put in place that offers digital nomads the opportunity to work remotely within Estonia for up to a year. The cost of living is also relatively low, according to the list, and with 99% of public services available online, internet access is a charm.

Reakoja Plats (Town Hall Square) in Tallinn's Old Town. This country was named the number one place to work from remotely in 2021 by Big 7 Travel.
Reakoja Plats (Town Hall Square) in Tallinn's Old Town. This country was named the number one place to work from remotely in 2021 by Big 7 Travel.
Image: Sue Olswang

Tbilisi in Georgia grabbed second place, owing to its rich cultural offering, funky co-working spaces and a remote-worker visa to qualifying individuals.

Apart from Berlin, at sixth, the top 10 places on the list were dominated by countries in Eastern Europe, the Caucus region, Asia and Latin America.

The top 10 best places for remote working in 2021, according to Big 7 Travel:

  1. Tallinn, Estonia
  2. Tbilisi, Georgia
  3. Belgrade, Serbia
  4. Bali, Indonesia
  5. Chiang Mai, Thailand 
  6. Berlin, Germany
  7. Singapore
  8. Buenos Aires, Argentina
  9. Hanoi, Vietnam
  10. Ljubljana, Slovenia

For the full list, visit bigseventravel.com.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Jozi suburb voted one of the world's 40 coolest and kindest neighbourhoods

Time Out has released its annual list of 'the places to be for food and fun, art and culture, atmosphere and personality'.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

SA's luxe safari spots shine at the 2020 World Travel Awards

The overall winners of this year's 'world travel Oscars' are...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

IN PICS | KwaZulu-Natal bush escape voted the world's top luxury villa

Take a 'tour' of Villa iZulu at Thanda Safari, which was among the global winners of the 2020 World Travel Awards.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 10 to 16 2021 Lifestyle
  2. Suzuki Jimny: the evolution of the little 4x4 that could Lifestyle
  3. 'Bridgerton', 'The History of Swear Words': five great shows to stream now Lifestyle
  4. Bonang Matheba, Rachel Kolisi: the best and worst dressed celebs of 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WATCH | From a baboon grooming a lion cub to lions attacking a wild dog - the ... Travel

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar