Motorsport

Peterhansel heading for 14th Dakar title, as Cornejo's dream ends

13 January 2021 - 20:16 By Reuters
Stéphane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger finished third in the 10th stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally.
Stéphane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger finished third in the 10th stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel was heading for a record-extending 14th Dakar title after ending Wednesday's 10th stage in Saudi Arabia with a 17-minute advantage over his closest rival Nasser al-Attiyah.

While “Mr Dakar” maintained his comfortable lead in the car category, overnight motorcycle leader Jose Ignacio Cornejo saw his dreams evaporate when he crashed and had to retire on medical grounds with two stages to go.

That left what looked like a straight fight between defending champion Ricky Brabec of the US and his Argentine Honda teammate Kevin Benavides.

X-Raid Mini driver Peterhansel was third in the 342km stage from Neom to Al-Ula, behind Qatar's al-Attiyah in second and Saudi winner Yazeed Al Rajhi.

“I think tomorrow will decide the Dakar. It's going to be a tricky stage, but we'll do our best,” said Toyota's al-Attiyah. “There's no strategy, we'll just keep driving fast.”

Defending car champion Carlos Sainz remained third overall but more than an hour off the lead.

The rally ends in Jeddah on Friday.

Cornejo crashed his Honda at the 252km mark of the stage but managed to finish before a medical examination ruled out any further involvement due to the risk of concussion.

The Chilean had been 11 minutes ahead at the start of the day.

Brabec won the stage and is now 51 seconds behind Benavides with Britain's Sam Sunderland third on a KTM but 10 minutes and 36 seconds off the lead.

READ MORE

Dakar motorcycle leader Cornejo retires with two stages remaining

Overnight motorcycle leader Jose Ignacio Cornejo retired from the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, with the battle for victory now looking like a straight ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Dakar leader Peterhansel roars ahead, and KTM rider Price crashes out

Overall leader Stephane Peterhansel finally won a stage in the 2021 Dakar Rally on Tuesday to leave his closest rival Nasser Al-Attiyah trailing in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Australian rider Toby Price flown to hospital after Dakar crash

Australian motorcycle rider Toby Price was flown to hospital by helicopter for checks after crashing out of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Get off the beaches, and start queuing: Government accused of double standards news
  2. Mazda launches stylish new CX-5 Carbon Edition New Models
  3. Peterhansel extends lead as Dakar mourns former winner Auriol Motorsport
  4. Toyota Hiace and Quantum upgraded for 2021 New Models
  5. 2021 Subaru Forester gets a much-needed power boost New Models

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X