Motorsport

Aston Martin and Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

08 March 2021 - 13:53 By Reuters
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GTR F1 safety car sporting its new red livery.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GTR F1 safety car sporting its new red livery.
Image: Supplied

Formula One's official safety and medical cars will be provided by both Aston Martin and Mercedes at different events this season, the governing body FIA confirmed on Monday.

Mercedes had been sole supplier of both cars since 1996, but the sharing arrangement was flagged up last year.

Aston Martin are returning as a constructor this season for the first time in 60 years with the rebranded Racing Point team owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

The Mercedes-AMG GTR and C63S cars will have a new red livery while the Aston Martin Vantage and DBX cars, to debut at the Bahrain season-opener on March 28, will be green.

Germany's Bernd Maylander and South African Alan van der Merwe will remain safety and medical car drivers respectively.

The Mercedes cars will be used at the second race at Imola in Italy and the two carmakers will split the remainder of the season.

Aston Martin's cars use Mercedes 4.0 litre biturbo V8 engines and Mercedes have a stake in the British sportscar maker.

"The safety and medical cars are an essential part of running a safe and successful FIA Formula One World Championship event, from track tests and inspections to race interventions and neutralisations," said race director Michael Masi.

Hackers target Williams F1 livery launch on AR app

Hackers prevented the Williams Formula One team from giving fans a first glimpse of their car's new livery via an augmented reality app on Friday
Motoring
3 hours ago

Kyle Larson embraces second chance, wins at Las Vegas for Hendrick

Kyle Larson, who lost his job with Chip Ganassi Racing four races into the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, completed his comeback by winning for ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

FIA reveals details of Grosjean crash and planned improvements

Formula One's governing body revealed on Friday that Romain Grosjean's Haas car crashed into barriers at 192km/h and with a peak force of 67G before ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 VW Polo Vivo Mswenko Reviews
  2. Opel launches new entry-level and flagship Corsa models New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Lively new 2021 BMW 128ti is a true GTI rival First Drives
  4. REVIEW | VW's 2021 Amarok V6 has bark and bite in equal measure Reviews
  5. REVIEW | The 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 is a let-down in one crucial area Reviews

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X