Motorsport

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after crash in Mugello

30 May 2021 - 16:12 By Reuters
Jason Dupasquier of Swiss and Carxpert PrustelGP looks on in box during the MotoGP Of Italy - Qualifying at Mugello Circuit on May 29, 2021 in Scarperia, Italy.
Jason Dupasquier of Swiss and Carxpert PrustelGP looks on in box during the MotoGP Of Italy - Qualifying at Mugello Circuit on May 29, 2021 in Scarperia, Italy.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died after a crash in Saturday's qualifying session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit, MotoGP organisers said on Sunday.

Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital in Florence after a crash at turn nine involving three bikes in which Tech 3 KTM's Ayumu Sasaki was unable to avoid the Prustel GP rider.

Sasaki walked away from the crash but Dupasquier was treated by medical staff for around 30 minutes on the track as the session was red-flagged.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” MotoGP said in a statement.

“On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace.”

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha had dedicated his record lap in Saturday's qualifying to Dupasquier after the crash.

The scheduled races went ahead on Sunday, with MotoGP saying Dupasquier remains “at the forefront of our minds” as condolences poured in from teams.

“The entire community shares in this loss together,” Ducati said. “No words can express, but we send our warmest wishes to the motorcycling family in this difficult tragic moment.”

READ MORE

McLaren boss says Montoya makes team stronger for Indy 500

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said on Friday that Juan Pablo Montoya brings more than just experience to the paddock at the Indianapolis 500 and makes ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Indy 500 sells out, 135,000 fans expected on Sunday

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host 135,000 racing fans for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday and the sold-out crowd will represent a big step forward ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Rossi to make decision on MotoGP future after next four races

Valentino Rossi said on Thursday that his performances in the next few MotoGP races, starting with this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, might prove ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man drives his car over a pedestrian bridge news
  2. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Hyundai i20 oozes pizazz First Drives
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Toyota Fortuner is tough and sophisticated Reviews
  5. Five things to know about the all-new 2021 Hyundai i20 New Models

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...