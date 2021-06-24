Motorsport

Vettel criticises Uefa over 'rainbow' protest refusal

24 June 2021 - 15:38 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel talks during previews before the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 24, 2021, in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Christian Bruna - Pool/Getty Images

Aston Martin Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel criticised soccer body Uefa on Thursday for the refusal to allow Munich's stadium to be lit in rainbow colours for Germany's Euro 2020 match against Hungary.

The mayor of Munich had wanted the Allianz stadium to be lit in rainbow colours for Wednesday's game in protest at Hungarian anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Uefa declined, saying it was a politically and religiously neutral organisation.

Vettel, a German and four times world champion whose car carried the rainbow colours and Racing Pride logos at last weekend's French Grand Prix, said Uefa had taken the wrong stance.

“I think to excuse it that it is a political message is the wrong path,” he told reporters at the Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

“I think it is definitely not harming anybody and I think it is a great message that they would have loved to send out and were not allowed.

“Some institutions need to rethink their approach on banning this type of messages.”

Formula One's Hungarian Grand Prix is scheduled for August 1 at the Hungaroring near Budapest. 

