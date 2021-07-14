Motorsport

Aston Martin aims to fight for F1 titles in four or five years

14 July 2021 - 08:26 By Reuters
Aston Martin F1 Team owner Lawrence Stroll.
Aston Martin F1 Team owner Lawrence Stroll.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll expects to be able to fight for Formula One titles in four or five years' time after investing heavily in his Silverstone-based team.

They are currently sixth, but Stroll told reporters on Tuesday, ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, that the building blocks for future success were being put in place.

The team is growing fast, recruiting senior technical and engineering talent from other teams and spending significant sums on a new factory and their own wind tunnel for aerodynamic development.

"It takes years to put the right people, the right tools, the right processes in place, but we're building and investing in our team with the ambition of moving up the grid year by year," said Stroll.

"Our ultimate ambition is to win world championships.

"We're going to do whatever it takes, within the rules obviously," added the Canadian, whose 22-year-old son Lance races for a team whose name changed from Racing Point at the end of last year.

"I don't think you could realistically plan on winning before four or five years," he said when asked about a time frame, with major rule changes due to be introduced next season.

Stroll said the team would this week announce that another "very senior" figure was joining Aston Martin. The person will appear as a constructor in their home race for the first time since 1959.

The team plans to expand to around 800 people in the near term and Stroll said a "tremendous number" were applying for jobs.

The Mercedes-powered team currently use the champions' wind tunnel and the decision to build their own reflects their ambitions in the sport.

Stroll said the decision was made after technical head Andrew Green changed his mind about the merits of having one.

"He said if you really want to be world champion it's a tool we're going to need. He changed his tone," said the owner.

"It cost me a little bit of money that change of tone. I was happy with his first concept." 

Hamilton commission recommends actions for a more diverse F1

A commission set up by Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to help boost the number of Black people in British motorsport published its report on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren's Lando Norris was mugged after Wembley final

British Formula One driver Lando Norris was mugged after attending the Euro 2020 soccer final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Peugeot unveils new 9X8 Le Mans hypercar challenger

Peugeot Sport on Tuesday pulled the covers off its radical new 9X8: a sleek and futuristic racing car that will take the fight to Ferrari, Porsche, ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Life’s easy in the 2021 Volkswagen T6.1 Kombi Reviews
  2. WATCH | Alpina B8 crashes super hard at Goodwood Festival of Speed Features
  3. The Pothole Patrol has fixed more than 10,000 road defects since May news
  4. How to stay safe on the roads during civil unrest Features
  5. Bold new 2022 Opel Astra breaks cover New Models

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
'We thought we were safe': Doctor devastated after rooms ransacked