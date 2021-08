Schumacher ready for first Belgian F1 GP 30 years after dad's debut

Mick Schumacher will follow in his father Michael’s footsteps at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix when he races a Formula One car around Spa-Francorchamps for the first time, 30 years after the Ferrari great made his debut at the iconic track.

The 22-year-old has raced at Spa before on his way up to Formula One and even drove a demonstration lap around the circuit in his father’s Benetton in 2017.

But this weekend will be the first time he drives a Formula One car around its seven-kilometre sweeps in F1.

“The track is one of the most historical tracks in Formula One,” said Schumacher, who made his debut at this year’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with American team Haas.

“Personally as well for me it’s one of the most fun tracks to drive on.

“Definitely looking forward to just driving and enjoying my time out there,” he added.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is synonymous with Schumacher senior’s career.

The German, who referred to it as his “living room”, made his Formula One debut at the track on the same weekend in August 1991.

He took his first Formula One win at the circuit a year later, clinched his seventh title at the venue in 2004 and also celebrated his 300th grand prix there in 2012.