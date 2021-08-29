Motorsport

Perez crashes out of Belgian GP before the start

29 August 2021 - 15:31 By Reuters
Sergio Perez crashes on his way to the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 29, 2021 in Spa, Belgium.
Sergio Perez crashes on his way to the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 29, 2021 in Spa, Belgium.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Red Bull suffered another blow to their Formula One constructors' championship challenge when Mexican Sergio Perez crashed out of the Belgian Grand Prix before the start on Sunday.

Perez lost control on his way to the starting grid on a soaked and slippery track and skidded into the barriers at Les Combes. He climbed out after failing to get going again.

“The right front suspension damage is too extreme for us to continue,” Red Bull's sporting director Jonathan Wheatley told race director Michael Masi.

The race start at Spa-Francorchamps was delayed due to the weather.

Perez, whose contract extension for 2022 was announced on Friday, had qualified seventh with team mate Max Verstappen on pole position.

Red Bull are 12 points behind leaders and reigning champions Mercedes in the standings.

“Obviously very disappointing not to be able to take a start — just shows how tricky conditions are out there,” Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports television.

“He reported he couldn’t really see anything and unfortunately the car just got away from him. It’s a great shame for Checo and the team not to be starting the race.”

READ MORE

Verstappen on pole in Belgium, Russell a sensational second

Red Bull's Max Verstappen mastered the treacherous conditions at a rain-soaked Spa-Francorchamps track to seize pole position from surprise star ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Perez to stay on at Red Bull for 2022

Mexican Sergio Perez will race on with Red Bull next year alongside Max Verstappen, the Formula One team said in a statement on Friday
Motoring
2 days ago

Mercedes and I are in better shape to challenge for the title: Lewis Hamilton

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said both he and his Mercedes team would be in better shape for the second half of the season, ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Tech-laden 2021 VW Golf 8 GTI is heavier, not faster First Drives
  3. New 2021 Mercedes-Benz Citan is a compact van that can New Models
  4. 'Most dangerous stunt ever' a cruise for 'Mission: Impossible's' Tom news
  5. Opel Rocks-e rocks onto the market, but won’t be rocking SA New Models

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...