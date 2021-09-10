Motorsport

Verstappen says he has no plans to take an engine penalty at Monza

10 September 2021 - 08:06 By Reuters
Max Verstappen looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 9, 2021 in Monza, Italy.
Max Verstappen looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 9, 2021 in Monza, Italy.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen calmed fears he might have to take an engine penalty for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

“We haven’t really decided yet where to take it,” the Red Bull driver told reporters at Monza on Thursday when asked about a likely grid drop.

“This engine is still very new, so we'll see. It's definitely not the plan yet to take it here.”

The Dutch 23-year-old damaged one of his allotted three engines in a crash at Silverstone in July after colliding with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton and is expected to have to use a fourth before the end of the season.

That would bring an automatic 10-place drop.

High-speed Monza is generally a good place to take such a hit, with plenty of slipstreaming and overtaking, but Red Bull have struggled against Mercedes there in recent years.

This weekend is also being run to a new format with a Saturday sprint qualifying race that also brings bonus points for the top three.

Verstappen is three points clear of Hamilton after winning his home race at Zandvoort last weekend, his seventh victory in 13 races.

He said his car would be more competitive at Monza than in previous years but warned that might not be enough at a track where Mercedes have won five of the last seven races, albeit not the most recent two.

“I'm not sure if it's going to be enough to fight them,” said Verstappen.

“Nevertheless, this weekend with sprint qualifying and stuff, it's going to be very different so I just hope that, yeah, we did our homework before getting here and we can be very competitive. It's a bit difficult to say where we will stand

“I definitely don't expect it to be like Zandvoort.”

READ MORE

Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here'

Michael Schumacher's wife, Corinna, said the Formula One great is "different, but he's here" as the 52-year-old continues his rehabilitation from a ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

George Russell has nothing to lose at Mercedes, says Hamilton

George Russell has nothing to lose in moving from Williams to Mercedes next season, future Formula One teammate Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday
Motoring
11 hours ago

F1 considering mandatory Friday practice for young drivers

Formula One teams could be obliged to run young drivers in Friday practice sessions from next season to provide an opportunity for fresh talent to ...
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  3. LISTEN | Public petition to oppose driving licence fee renewal hike still in ... news
  4. Toyota launches thrifty new Corolla and Rav4 hybrid models New Models
  5. ‘You’re wrong Outa, R250 is an existing licence fee’ — RTMC news

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans