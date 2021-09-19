Motorsport

Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win at San Marino

19 September 2021 - 15:48 By Reuters
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates his race win on the podium during the qualifying session of the MotoGP Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini at Misano World Circuit on September 19, 2021 in Misano Adriatico, Italy.
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates his race win on the podium during the qualifying session of the MotoGP Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini at Misano World Circuit on September 19, 2021 in Misano Adriatico, Italy.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's lead to two-tenths of a second.

Rookie Enea Bastianini of Avintia Ducati enjoyed a superb race to secure a podium finish after starting 12th on the grid. Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finished fourth.

SA's Brad Binder finished ninth.

