Motorsport

Argentina MotoGP contract extended after Covid-19 cancellations

30 September 2021 - 08:21 By Reuters
Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Ducati Team leads the field during the MotoGP race during the MotoGp of Argentina - Race on March 31, 2019 in Rio Hondo, Argentina.
Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Ducati Team leads the field during the MotoGP race during the MotoGp of Argentina - Race on March 31, 2019 in Rio Hondo, Argentina.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Argentina will stay on the MotoGP calendar until 2025 after the race at the Termas de Rio Hondo track was cancelled for the last two years due to Covid-19, rights holders Dorna said on Wednesday.

The circuit in the northern province of Santiago del Estero first hosted MotoGP in 2014.

“The three-year contract renewal ... is fantastic news for MotoGP, showing once again the incredible level of interest in our sport across the territory,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.

The 2021 race was cancelled this month. The circuit suffered a major fire in February with pit and paddock buildings being rebuilt.

