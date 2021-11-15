Motorsport

Hamilton fined €5,000 for safety belt breach

15 November 2021 - 07:54 By Reuters
Race winner Lewis Hamilton GP celebrates as he arrives into parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 14 2021 in Sao Paulo.
Race winner Lewis Hamilton GP celebrates as he arrives into parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 14 2021 in Sao Paulo.
Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was fined €5,000 (roughly R87,774) on Sunday after he released his seat belt and collected a Brazilian flag to celebrate victory at Interlagos.

A further 20,000 fine was suspended through to the end of 2022.

Stewards had summoned a Mercedes team representative for an alleged breach of the sporting code by their driver.

The code states drivers "must be properly restrained in their seat by safety belts at all times during a competition when it is mobile on a circuit, pit lane, special stage or competition course".

Hamilton had slowed after winning the race to wave at the crowd and collect the flag.

"While the stewards are sympathetic to the desire to celebrate, it is fundamentally unsafe to undo seatbelts while the car is in motion," the decision said.

"Slow speeds in these cars are very fast for an unrestrained occupant.

"Further, Formula One drivers set the example for junior categories. It is critical  junior category drivers learn the importance of using all the safety devices of the car at all times."

Hamilton wins in Brazil after roller-coaster weekend

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down Max Verstappen to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday and slash his Red Bull ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Bagnaia wins Valencia MotoGP, Rossi 10th in final race

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia claimed his fourth victory in the last six MotoGP races at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday as nine-times ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Verstappen fined €50,000 for touching Hamilton's car

Formula One stewards fined Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen €50,000 (roughly R876,718) on Saturday after he touched and examined the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 5 affordable used cars that won't drain your wallet at the pumps Features
  2. 10 diesel-powered used cars that offer performance and frugality Features
  3. Why does my premium increase when my car’s value decreases? news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Peugeot Landtrek wants a piece of the bakkie action First Drives
  5. Verstappen fined €50,000 for touching Hamilton's car Motorsport

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...