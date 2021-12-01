McLaren F1 driver Norris says he is moving to Monaco

McLaren's Lando Norris has announced he is moving from England to Monaco, with financial reasons playing a part in his decision.

The 22-year-old Briton has had a standout season with his Woking-based team and signed a multi-year contract extension in May.

"It's something that obviously a lot of drivers do," he told British media about the move.

"Especially, with how racing is, we've seen for other drivers how quickly things can go downhill.

"I l have to look after my life and things for my future."

Monaco is home to many of his Formula One rivals, including compatriot and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Australian McLaren team mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Hamilton has been criticised for his tax arrangements and Norris, already a fan favourite, expected to face some negative reaction.

"But people do many things for money. This is just another one," he said.