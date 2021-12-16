Motorsport

Alonso set for surgery to remove titanium plates from jaw

The double F1 champion was injured in a cycling accident in February

16 December 2021 - 09:14 By Reuters
Alonso fractured his jaw in a collision with a car while cycling on a road near his home in Switzerland in February.
Alonso fractured his jaw in a collision with a car while cycling on a road near his home in Switzerland in February.
Image: Reuters

Alpine's Fernando Alonso said he will undergo surgery in January to remove titanium plates from his jaw which were fitted after a road accident earlier this year.

The double world champion fractured his jaw in a collision with a car while cycling on a road near his home in Switzerland in February.

“This January I will have to remove the plates from (my) face so I will have two weeks off,” Alonso told F1's website.

“After that we need to go into winter testing with a good programme, physically and also in the car. I need to be prepared or to get ready a little bit better than last year. The accident in February with the bicycle didn't help.”

The 40-year-old will be the most experienced driver on the grid in 2022 after Kimi Raikkonen's retirement.

“Physically, I think the cars of today are not very demanding. I think in 2004, '05, maybe the age was a limitation,” Alonso said. “I can do 300 laps with these cars, so there is not a problem physically. “I'm super strong, I'm ready, I can start the season next week in Bahrain.”

Alonso had one podium finish in the recently-concluded season, finishing third in Qatar and ending 10th in the drivers' standings.

READ MORE

Mercedes protest as Verstappen wins first F1 title

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first Formula One title, denying rival Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Ricciardo heading for two-week quarantine after F1 season

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo is planning a two-week spell in mandatory quarantine after the Formula One season finishes so he can enjoy the Australian ...
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Eight of F1's most memorable last-race title deciders

Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the 30th time in Formula One history that the title has been decided at the last race, with Mercedes' Lewis ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | This Ford BBQ bot is the ultimate braai master Features
  2. Russell hits out at 'unacceptable' end to Abu Dhabi GP Motorsport
  3. Appeal would make Mercedes look like bad losers, says Ecclestone Motorsport
  4. F1 decider puts race director Masi in spotlight and raises big questions Motorsport
  5. 2021 Toyota Fortuner gets an upgrade in time for Christmas New Models

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...