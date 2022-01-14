Motorsport

Marquez cleared to return to training

14 January 2022 - 07:40 By Reuters
Marc Marquez has been given the go-ahead to return to training following an off-road accident in November.
Marc Marquez has been given the go-ahead to return to training following an off-road accident in November.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was given an all-clear to return to training after an off-road accident in November, Repsol Honda said.

Marquez had been suffering from vision problems since the training accident, which forced him to miss the Algarve and Valencia Grands Prix towards the end of the 2021 season.

“Marc Marquez underwent a medical examination ... last Monday to analyse the situation of his diplopia,” Repsol Honda said in a statement. “The ophthalmologist confirmed a clear improvement in his vision.

“With this progress, the Repsol Honda Team rider received authorisation to ride a motorcycle and motocross, the most demanding discipline possible in the world of two wheels, was chosen by Marquez and his team.

“After a three-month absence, the Spanish rider returned to riding at the Ponts Circuit (Lleida, Spain). After several runs his sensations and feelings on the bike were more than optimistic.”

MotoGP's 2022 season will begin in Qatar on March 6.

READ MORE

DAKAR Day 13 | Al Attiyah on brink of his fourth Dakar victory

Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah was on the brink of his fourth Dakar Rally victory after ending Thursday's penultimate stage in Saudi Arabia with a ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Rare Honda superbike breaks auction world record

An as-new example of Honda’s RC213V-S has just broken a new world record, becoming the most expensive Japanese motorcycle yet sold at auction
Motoring
18 hours ago

FIA probe into 2021 F1 championship decider picks up pace

An investigation by Formula One's governing body into last season's Abu Dhabi finale is picking up speed amid speculation the outcome will determine ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the CityBug – SA's smallest and most affordable electric car New Models
  2. Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money Features
  3. REVIEW | 2022 Kia Sonet 1.5 LX offers great value for money Reviews
  4. These were SA’s best-selling vehicles in December news
  5. Rare Honda superbike breaks auction world record news

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...