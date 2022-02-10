Aston Martin takes the wraps off its new 2022 F1 challenger

Aston Martin became the first team to show off their 2022 Formula One car in real life when they took the wraps off their latest challenger on Thursday.

Christened the AMR-22, the new car has been designed to Formula One’s radical new rules featuring revised aerodynamics aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing, and bigger 18-inch wheels.

The car continues to sport a similar British Racing Green livery to last year with the addition of Aramco branding, the Saudi energy giant the team unveiled as a title partner last week.

“The 2022 regulations are like no other that have gone before,” said chief technical officer Andrew Green. “A radical change of direction in both concept and application, probably the most significant change of chassis regulations ever implemented ...”

Aston Martin are the third team to launch their 2022 campaign after Haas and Red Bull.