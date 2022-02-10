Motorsport

Aston Martin takes the wraps off its new 2022 F1 challenger

10 February 2022 - 18:33 By Reuters
The all-new Aston Martin AMR-22.
The all-new Aston Martin AMR-22.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin became the first team to show off their 2022 Formula One car in real life when they took the wraps off their latest challenger on Thursday.

Christened the AMR-22, the new car has been designed to Formula One’s radical new rules featuring revised aerodynamics aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing, and bigger 18-inch wheels.

The car continues to sport a similar British Racing Green livery to last year with the addition of Aramco branding, the Saudi energy giant the team unveiled as a title partner last week.

“The 2022 regulations are like no other that have gone before,” said chief technical officer Andrew Green. “A radical change of direction in both concept and application, probably the most significant change of chassis regulations ever implemented ...”

Aston Martin are the third team to launch their 2022 campaign after Haas and Red Bull.

The new car continues to sport a similar British Racing Green livery to last year with the addition of Aramco branding.
The new car continues to sport a similar British Racing Green livery to last year with the addition of Aramco branding.
Image: Supplied

Haas kicked off the launch season, showing off a digital rendering of their new car, while Red Bull’s was more of a livery launch, featuring new title sponsor Oracle, on a show car.

Green said the AMR-22 displayed at the launch would evolve rapidly over the next few months as teams begin racing and testing the new-look cars.

Aston Martin, owned by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, finished seventh out of 10 teams in the overall standings last season.

But the Canadian, who bought the team out of administration in 2018 when they were known as Force India and rebranded them Aston Martin last year, wants them to be fighting for the championship in five years’ time.

The team hired four-time champion Sebastian Vettel last year to drive alongside Stroll’s son Lance.

They are also building a new factory and have hired top names from other teams.

F1 champ Max Verstappen eager for a taste of his new car

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is looking forward to getting acquainted with his new-look 2022 Red Bull challenger that the Dutchman hopes ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Norris to race for McLaren until 2025

Lando Norris will remain a McLaren Formula One driver until at least the end of 2025 after committing to a new four-year deal, the Woking-based ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 drivers to stop taking the knee

Formula One will no longer set time aside for drivers to take the knee ahead of races as it looks to introduce more concrete actions to combat ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Delve into the technology of the new Ford Ranger New Models
  2. These were SA’s best selling SUVs in January news
  3. REVIEW | 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor SE and Stormtrak are a special breed Reviews
  4. REVIEW | New 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the pick of its segment Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Pocket-friendly VW T-Cross Comfortline is pick of the bunch Reviews

Latest Videos

'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022
Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...