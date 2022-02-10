Politics

‘It’s going to cost me a lot’: Finance minister steadies himself for Ramaphosa’s Sona pledges

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
10 February 2022 - 18:33
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana outside the Cape Town Cty Hall ahead of the 2022 Sona.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana outside the Cape Town Cty Hall ahead of the 2022 Sona.
Image: Amanda Khoza

There is no money.

This was finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s response when asked whether he had the budget to implement what President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce during his state of the nation address tonight.

“I can tell you it’s going to cost me a lot,” said Godongwana, chuckling.

He told the media he suspected that whatever Ramaphosa would announce would dent his budget.

“There is no money, but the president is the head of state and his duty is to outline the direction we will be taking this year. Therefore, we will have to find resources in line with that direction," he said.

The minister would not be drawn to comment about what Ramaphosa would say in the address.

Sona 2022 — what to expect

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver his fifth state of the nation address since taking over in 2018 in a tough economic and ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Regarding the R350 social relief of distress grant, with calls for this to be expanded to a basic income grant, he said whatever Ramaphosa announces would inform the direction he took on February 23 when he delivers the budget speech.

On the country’s current economic outlook, he said: “The economic outlook for the year ahead is bad. The economic measures have been revised down as a result of what happened in July last year.”

He was making reference to the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng which left more than 300 people dead and took more than R50bn off the economy.

“If the economic outlook is bad, it has an impact on revenue.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

POLL | What are you most looking forward to hearing at Sona?

The Sona is scheduled for 7pm and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the country's economic crisis
Politics
5 hours ago

SONA LIVE UPDATES | 'We need a new consensus,' says Ramaphosa

South Africans are eagerly awaiting the start of the state of the nation address at 7pm on Thursday.
Politics
4 hours ago

'Change', lockdowns and booze levies: Five things SA hopes Ramaphosa will cover in Sona

The country is eagerly anticipating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Thursday.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  4. Thrown to the wolves: how intelligence and police failed SA during July riots Politics
  5. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics

Latest Videos

'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022
Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...