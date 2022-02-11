Alpine sign water company BWT as F1 title sponsors

Formula One team Alpine have signed Austrian water technology company BWT as their new title sponsor, the French squad said on Friday.

The Renault-owned team will incorporate BWT's pink colour scheme into its traditional blue as part of the deal starting this season and will be renamed the BWT Alpine F1 Team, it said in a statement.

The long-term agreement will also involve Alpine and BWT working together to “spread the message of sustainability around the world utilising the combined global platforms of Formula One and the automotive industry,” the pair added.

It will include the setting up of bottle-free zones at Alpine's factories and at races as part of eliminating single-use plastics.

BWT previously sponsored rivals Aston Martin, with the partnership going back to the team's Racing Point and Force India days.